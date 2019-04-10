Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on April 2.

Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) is in first place by five points over Team 17 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Dave Farrington, Ray Saksa).

Mike Bartolotta bowled the high scratch single game of 245 and the series with handicap of 727.

Ron Fiorella bowled the individual with handicap game of 291.

Manny Cabral bowled the high three game scratch series of 631.

Chris Barrett took over the high individual match point lead with 107 points.

Tom Frazer and Charles Lee are tied for second with 104 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 193.36.

Angelo Cordone is at 192.48 and Jay Tyler is at 192.19.