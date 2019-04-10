Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on April 5 has a tight race with Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) now in first place by two points over Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke).

Rich Schwam bowled the new individual season scratch high of 279, the high individual game with handicap of 293 and the three game scratch series of 677.

Dave Martini bowled the series with handicap of 768.

Team 7 (Tony Cornell, John Campbell, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) bowled the new league season-high team scratch game of 854 and the season-high team handicap game of 1,046.

Rich Schwam is the league’s individual high average leader at 205.53.

Bob Beck at 194.63 and John Verdeschi is at 191.47.