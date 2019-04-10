Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Mindful Meditation — Monday, April 15, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Register for session that works best for you.

Children’s

Read to Sydney — Grades 1-5. Saturday, April 13, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Pick a 15 minute time slot to read to Sydney, a registered therapy dog. Registration required.

Pajama Storytime — Ages 3-6. Monday, April 15, 6 p.m. Put on your PJs and join us for a story, craft and snack. Registration required.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club — Tuesday, April 16, 6:45 p.m. Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend and enjoy playing chess. Drop-in.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, April 17, 5:30-6:30pm. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.

Matica Circus — Ages 8 and up. Thursday, April 18, 11am. Matica Circus delights audiences of all ages with acts of daring and tremendous skill. Registration suggested.

Teens

Stall Catchers Megathon — Ages 12 and up. Saturday, April 13, 1 p.m. Join us for a “mega catching marathon” in the citizen science game Stall Catchers. Details online. Registration required.

Fairchild-Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer Exploration — Ages 8 and up. Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 4-6:30 p.m., and Wednesday, April 17, 4:30-6 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with construction kits. Drop-in.

Teen Sewing: Hand-Sewn Initials — Ages 10 and up. Monday, April 15, 5:30 p.m. Hand sew your initial that can be used to make a keychain. Registration required.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Wednesday, April 17, 2:30-4:15pm. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop-in.

Teen Sewing: Teen Pillow — Ages 10 and up. Wednesday, Apr 17, 5:30 p.m. Learn to hand sew your own special pillow.

Fairchild Children’s

Butterflies — Ages 1-2. Monday, April 15, 11am. Movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids moving. Drop-in.

Science Club: Rheology — Ages 6 and up. Wednesday, April 17, 3:30 p.m. Adults are welcome too. Registration required.

