Long Hill Garden Club's annual Random Acts of Kindness Day April 9, 2019 by Julie Miller Long Hill Garden Club's fourth annual Random Acts of Kindness Day was held on Tuesday April 2. Eighteen members of the club gathered together to make small bouquets to distribute to the public. Roses, wax flowers, alstromeria were used in combination with other materials, wrapped in cellophane, tied with ribbon, and labeled with a tag stating "A small bouquet to brighten your day! Compliments of the Long Hill Garden Club." Then the members drove through Trumbull and the surrounding communities to surprise people with the gift of flowers. More than 40 bouquets were given out. Kathy Feller chaired this committee, and Cathy Ritch donated her expertise in selecting flowers and creating the bouquets.