Trumbull High defeated Trinity Catholic, 172-243, in its first match of season at the par 36 course at Tashua Knolls.

The Eagles’ Mike Cerulli had a round of 41 to win medalist honors.

Joey Polzello shot a 42, Alex Chopskie shot 43 and Colin Foley shot a 46.

Leading Trinity Catholic were Andrew Ellis 54, Matt Hennessey 57, Mike Vakos 71 and Maggie Carlon 61.