Boys volleyball: Trumbull defeats Danbury in five-set marathon

Trumbull High defeated the Danbury Hatters, 3-2, in a come-from-behind thriller.

Danbury won the first two games before Trumbull came back to win the next three.

The scores were 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20 and 15-9.

Trumbull (3-1, 3-0 FCIAC) was led by senior captain Maverick Grillo with 13 kills and 17 digs.

Junior Joe DeFusco had 14 kills and 15 digs.

Senior Damian Raptopoulos notched 25 assists, seven digs and two aces.

Senior Dylan Palinkas had nine kills and six blocks.

Sophomore Hank Carlson balanced the sheet with 15 digs, three aces and 15 service points.

Leading Danbury (3-2, 1-1 FCIAC) were Kayque Jorge (22 kills, 14 digs and 2 aces), Matt Curra (10 kills, 2 blocks and 6 digs) and Edgard Neto (40 assists, 12 digs and 3 aces).

Trumbull will be back in action on Wednesday at 5:30 when it hosts on St Joseph.