Baseball: Trumbull tops Stamford Black Knights, 5-4

STAMFORD — Trumbull High’s Kevin Bruggeman had the go–ahead RBI single in the top of the sixth inning when Trumbull High defeated Stamford High, 5-4, on Monday.

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the FCIAC. Stamford is 1-1.

Bryan Kraus came on in relief for Trumbull in the fourth inning. He struck out eight batters and got the win.

Tim Lojko had two hits.

Stamford’s Calvin McKeever had three hits, including a double.

TRUMBULL 5, STAMFORD 4

Trumbull 300 002 0 5 5 1

Stamford 002 200 0 4 6 3

T-Andrew Harvey, Bryan Kraus (4, W 1-0) and Kevin Bruggeman

S- Matt Tiplady, Harry Gatto (L 0-1) and Armando Gonzalez