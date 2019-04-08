Baseball: Trumbull tops Stamford Black Knights, 5-4

STAMFORD — Trumbull High’s Kevin Bruggeman had the goahead RBI single in the top of the sixth inning when Trumbull High defeated Stamford High, 5-4, on Monday. 

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the FCIAC. Stamford is 1-1. 

Bryan Kraus came on in relief for Trumbull in the fourth inning. He struck out eight batters and got the win. 

Tim Lojko had two hits. 

Stamford’s Calvin McKeever had three hits, including a double. 

TRUMBULL 5, STAMFORD 4 

Trumbull     300 002 0    5     5     1 

Stamford     002 200 0    4     6    3 

 T-Andrew Harvey, Bryan Kraus (4, W 1-0) and Kevin Bruggeman 

S- Matt Tiplady, Harry Gatto (L 0-1) and Armando Gonzalez 

