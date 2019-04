TRUMBULL — Cassi Barbato hit a two-run double in the second inning when Trumbull turned back Stamford High, 5-0, on Monday.

Jenna Duffy had two hits and an RBI.

Emily Gell hit a double and struck out five in a three-hit performance from the circle.

TRUMBULL 5, STAMFORD 0

Stamford 000 000 0 = 0 3 2

Trumbull 022 010 x = 5 8 0

Stamford: 2-1; 0-1

Trumbull: 4-0; 1-0

Stamford: Kim Saunders (2-1) & Amy Covino

Trumbull: Emily Gell (4-0) & Cassi Barbato