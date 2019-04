Gabby is a 4-year-old spayed female cat. She had kittens last year and they were all adopted. She is a sweet cat who enjoys affection, but she does not seek it out herself so most people overlook her. She likes other cats and would make a sweet and calm companion.

Visit Gabby at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.