‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser supports animal shelter

Well behaved dogs and their humans are invited to come enjoy Yappy Hour at the Westfield Denali store April 11. The gathering is a fundraiser for the local charity, Walk With Harold & Friends.

“We’ve been involved with the Walk With Harold & Friends, and this seemed like a great way to partner with them, and for dog owners to connect in a fun kind of event,” said Denali spokeswoman Amy Parulis.

Walk With Harold & Friends is a 1-mile walk around the St. Mary’s By the Sea section of Bridgeport. The walk supports several local charities and the proceeds from this year’s walk, scheduled for May 19, will go to the Burroughs Community Center and the Bridgeport Animal Shelter.

Shelter staff will be on hand at Yappy Hour, too, joined by one or two animals seeking forever homes, Parulis said.

“The walk is supporting the shelter this year, and their staff is bringing a dog, so we thought, wuldn’t it be fun to have everyone bring their dogs?” Parulis said. This was a bit tricky, since the Trumbull Denali store is inside a mall. Those attending are asked to keep their dog on a leash, and to use the entrance at Cheesecake Factory, nearest the store.

For a $10 donation, those attending Yappy Hour will receive two drink tickets plus snacks for humans and treats for dogs. The first 50 attendees will also receive a Denali pint glass. The silent auction includes items donated by Denali and other stores.