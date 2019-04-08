Pound of pot found after driver cuts off pickup in Trumbull, police say

A Massachusetts driver, who allegedly cut off a pickup truck on northbound Route 8 Saturday afternoon, ended up get busted on numerous drug charges.

According to State Police, at 3:42 p.m., a red Volkswagen Jetta was stopped on Route 8 North for cutting across the gore area and cutting off a black pickup truck.

During the course of the investigation, troopers found probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search, approximately1.34 pounds of marijuana was located, along with a scale and packaging materials, state police said.

The driver of the Jetta – Jeffrey M. Charles, 26, of Cohasset, Mass. – was arrested and charged with having more than a half-ounce of marijuana, sale of a narcotic substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive in the proper lane.

He was held on $5,000 bond pending arraignment in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday.