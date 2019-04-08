Trumbull man charged with threatening at youth basketball game

A Trumbull man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his ex and her husband at a youth basketball game March 16.

According to reports Kevin Demmo, 39, initiated an altercation with the couple at a town school. An argument ensued and escalated until Demmo allegedly threatened to shoot them. The victims reported the incident to police March 21.

Based on the verbal threat police got a warrant for Demmo’s arrest, and he turned himself in April 4. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Bond was $15,000 for court April 5. As part of the arrest police learned that Demmo owns a gun, but that the firearm had been confiscated by police due to a previous incident.

Gave false name

A Bridgeport man is facing multiple charges after an apparent shoplifting spree at Kohl’s April 3.

Police said Brian Cupole, 28, took several watches, sneakers, belts, and audio speakers from the shelves, and concealed the items inside a Target shopping bag. Store security alerted police, who interviewed Cupole and said that when he was arrested he gave a different name. During the arrest officers also reported that Cupole had a stimulant tablet in his pocket.

Cupole was charged with sixth-degree larceny, narcotics possession, and interfering with an officer. Bond was $1,000 for court April 10.

High capacity magazines confiscated

Police charged a Trumbull man with illegally possessing high-capacity pistol magazines following an alleged assault at a Twitchgrass Road residence April 5.

According to police, Mark Domulevicz, 64, was involved in an altercation where he ripped a phone out of the victim’s hand, causing minor injury to the victim’s wrist and also tearing off part of a fingernail. The victim went to a nearby medical clinic.

After the incident was reported to police, officers informed Domulevicz that he was going to be arrested and asked if he had any weapons. He acknowledged owning a Springfield Armory pistol, which police found with two fully loaded 13-round magazines. Under state law, pistol magazines with a capacity higher than 10 are illegal to buy, but can be owned provided they were purchased and registered before the ban went into effect. Police said Domulevicz’s were not registered. He was charged with third-degree assault and two counts of illegal possession of a large capacity magazine. Bond was $2,500 for court April 8.

Resisted arrest

A Bronx, New York woman has been arrested after store security from Target at the Westfield mall alerted police to a shoplifting in progress April 5.

Store security told police that Leanne Walker, 32, had taken several items from the store and placed them in the trunk of a vehicle in the parking lot. Police searched the car and found the items that had been described, plus more merchandise from Eblens, Famous Footwear, and several other stores in the mall.

Walker was charged with two counts of sixth-degree larceny and an additional count of resisting arrest when she briefly refused to cooperate while being handcuffed. Bond was $1,000 for court April 15.