Frenchtown creates Ben’s Bells tile mosaic Kindness Tree

On April 4, the Frenchtown Kindness Club and their families gathered to begin the process of creating the Ben’s Bells tile mosaic Kindness Tree. Jane Adams from Ben’s Bells guided the group in the tile making process. She guided participants to decorate and personalize hundreds of tiles that will be included in the school mosaic. The tiles will be fired and then returned to school so that every student and staff member has an opportunity to paint the tiles for the mural.

The mural will be installed and unveiled in the Frenchtown lobby in May. This project was made possible by the support of the Father’s Club. The Father’s Club set up and served dinner and refreshments to all those that attended.

The Kindness Club advisors Jen Olimpieri, Lindsey Carley, Bethany Gambardella, and Maggie Pereira would like to thank the Kindness Club participants and their families for joining us for such a wonderful night. A special thank you to Jane Adams, Principal Laura Cretella, intern Jennifer Gilmartin, Taylor Olimpieri, Emma Carley, Jonathan Dizney, Jennifer Dizney, Bob Soucy, and Dave Messler for making the night such a success.