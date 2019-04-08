Boys volleyball: Bounce-back ability a key for Trumbull

Trumbull High will be striving to reach the postseason this spring.

With the loss of six team members to graduation, it may be a bit more of an uphill climb for the Eagles.

Coach Nicole Trommelen anticipates her team having some bumps in the path to success, but she believes the Eagles can make the most of wins and losses alike.

“We know our conference. We know we’re going to have some tough competition ahead of us,” said Trommelen, whose Eagles compete in an FCIAC conference that annually produces state championship contenders — including last year’s Class LL winner (Staples of Westport) and runner-up (Ridgefield).

“Every time we face adversity, how are we going to learn from it? How are we going to bounce back from it? Our goal is definitely to qualify for both the FCIAC and state tournaments.”

Last year, the Eagles started and ended both the FCIAC and state tournaments the same way, defeating Danbury in the first round and exiting at the hands of the Staples Wreckers.

Trumbull is led by senior captain Maverick Grillo.

Seniors, including Damian Raptopoulos, Kyle Zielinski and Danny Nyitrai, bring intangibles to the court that will help the team to be successful.

The Eagles have height in the middle with junior Andrew Cutter and senior Dylan Palinkas.

“We are definitely tall and have the ability to be big in the block,” Trommelen said.

Junior Joe DeFusco and Grillo are strong outside hitters.