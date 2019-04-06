Baseball: Cheshire defeats Trumbull in eight innings

CHESHIRE- The Trumbull Eagles battled the defending Class LL champions Cheshire into extra innings, but then came up short 3-2.

The Rams’ Ryan Scialaba knocked in the game-winning run in the eighth inning.

“We’re walking to the bus with our heads up today,” said Trumbull head coach Phil Pacelli. “That was a great baseball game. Both sides played well and we’re looking forward to getting back on the field down in Stamford.”

The Eagles’ J. T. Nyarady gave up two runs in the first inning, but then settled in finishing with two runs allowed in 5.2 innings.

Battery mate, Kevin Bruggeman, helped his hurler with two runs scored and two singles. Chris Brown went 2-for-4 with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Luke Masiuk had an RBI single and a run scored.

“Kevin is an all-state caliber player in my opinion,” Pacelli said. “If he’s not one of the top catchers in the state, I don’t know who is. He’s a great ball player. He really shuts down the other team’s running game. He’s an awesome baseball player.”

Matt Downing was on the hill for the Rams, pitching 7.2 innings of two-run ball in a winning effort. Downing also added two hits and a run, while Eli Battipaglia added two hits for Cheshire. His twin brother Ian Battipaglia had an RBI single.

Trumbull got on the board first after Bruggeman singled and stole second. Two batters later, Masiuk knocked in Bruggeman with an RBI single up the middle.

Cheshire responded in the bottom half of the first with two runs.

Ryan Strollo started the rally by getting hit by a pitch. Downing followed with a single to move Strollo to third. Ian Battipaglia scored Strollo on an RBI single to tie the game at 1.

Downing stole home on a double steal, as Battipaglia was thrown out at second and at the same time.

“We weren’t sure if he (Nyarady) was going to get out of the first inning there, but he really settled in nicely,” Pacelli said. “He got a little confidence after that first inning and for him, a lot of it is about his confidence.”

Nyarady held Cheshire scoreless for five innings on four hits.

In the third inning, Trumbull tied the game at two.

Bruggeman started a two-out rally with a walk. Brown drove in Bruggeman with an RBI double to center.

After Brown’s hit, the Eagles could not muster another hit against Dowling until the eighth inning.

“We hit the ball well, but we had two line-drives to right field, right at the kid, one of them was a diving catch. On some of the balls, we probably didn’t get as much out of as we should have,” Pacelli said.

In the top of the eighth inning, Bruggeman tried to start another two-out rally as he singled, and Brown doubled. Masiuk grounded out to the shortstop to end the scoring chance.

In the bottom half of the eighth inning, Ryan Gomes, who relieved Nyarady in the sixth inning, allowed Ian Battipaglia to walk.

Two batters later, Rob Roles singled and Ryan Cyr walked to load the bases with one out.

Eli Battipaglia then popped out to first base and it looked like the game might be headed to the ninth.

Ryan Scialaba thought otherwise as he singled, driving in Battipaglia to win the game, 3-2.

CHESHIRE 3, TRUMBULL 2 (8 innings)

Trumbull 101 000 00 2 5 1

Cheshire 200 000 01 3 9 0

Trumbull 3-1 Cheshire 2-1

T-Justin Nyarady, Ryan Gomes (6, L 1-1) and Kevin Bruggeman

C- Matt Downing, Rob Roles (7, W) and Matt Costello