Boys lacrosse: Trumbull tips St. Joseph in overtime

TRUMBULL — When it came to bell round in the championship bout between Trumbull and St. Joseph, it was the Eagles’ Zach Walsh scoring the knock-out goal with a minute left in overtime.

“This was for my teammates, on the field and those that are injured and couldn’t play today,” said Walsh of the 12-11 victory. “We expected this kind of game and were ready. We just had to stay tight and play like a family.”

Julian Kammerman scored four goals for Trumbull, now 3-1. Shea Grant scored two. Six other Eagles found the back of the net before Walsh’s gamer.

Declan McGinley, Jack Carpenter and Preston Kral each had three goals. Ryan Daly had a pair, including one with 1:07 left in regulation to force the extra session. Jack Coughlin scored the Cadets’ 10th goal.

“I’m getting too old for this, but it certainly wasn’t unexpected,” Trumbull coach Jim Kammerman said of the grittiness of the contest. “Big players made big plays for both teams. We went back and forth with a good team and I’m thrilled for my boys.”

The FCIAC match was tied 3-3 after one period, Trumbull led 6-5 at the half and 9-8 following three quarters.

“I told our first line getting off the bus to expect a 48-minute fight and it turned into 52 minutes,” Cadet coach Brendan Talbot said. “Both teams are young on the attack and that makes for a good battle.

“Because of Nick Macisco (draw control) we had the better of possession in the second half. Trumbull had the lead most of the way, we came back, and I wasn’t surprised it came down to the last possession.”

St. Joseph, 1-2 on the season, trailed 7-5 early in the third period.

Keeper Kyle Burbank kept the margin right there with saves on Walsh and Andrew Tinnesz.

Carpenter challenged Eagle goalie Josh Vaughn, who left only enough room for the ball to clang off the post.

That seemed to flip a switch for the Cadets, who scored three goals over the next 1:17 of the third to take an 8-7 lead.

Fine passing sparked the first two goals.

Carpenter-to Mike Mulligan-to Kral (6:42) and Kral-McGinley-to Carpenter (5:14) tied things, before Daly scored unassisted at 4:53.

Trumbull’s Vinny Dileo juked his way inside the far post to make it 8-all at the two-minute mark.

Burbank deflected three shots. The third was collected by Reese Remeika, who attacked from behind and to the left of goal. He found space and hit the twine at the 59-second mark of the third.

Julian Kammeman, who had scored three-first-period goal by lurking behind the cage and springing an attack, came out of hiding and set up in front for his fourth goal and a 10-8 Eagle lead two minutes into the fourth.

Macisco, who alternated from push draw to pull draw to give St. Joe’s midfielders a chance to possess, came away with the next face-off himself.

Carpenter curled around the cage and fired high into the net to make it 10-9 with 8:50 remaining.

Four minutes later, Trumbull’s Kyle Atherton, a mainstay on an injured back line, attacked from midfield. He ended his long run with a goal to increase the margin to 11-9.

St. Joe’s Jack Fearnley forced a turnover and Talbot called for time with 3:48 on the clock.

Cole daSilva found Jack Coughlin open to draw the Cadets within a goal at the 3:01 mark.

Both coaches instructed their players to cherish each possession down the stretch, but physical play made that difficult as the advantage was traded off on three occasions.

Finally, Dan Tobin won a ground ball and Kral found Daly to the right of the net to tie the game at 11 with 1:07 left.

“We are down five of our six defensemen because of injury, including Harrison Bowen (hurt on Thursday) and Will Wright (who left the game twice before taking to the bench),” coach Kammerman said. “We moved some players. Kyle Atherton can help us anywhere on the field. Dan Stacknoff and 28 were great. 28 is a sophomore we called up from junior varsity.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kyle Atherton — A junior captain, Atherton can play anywhere on the field as he showed with a goal in transition. He had six ground balls and brought stability to an injured back line.

QUOTABLE

