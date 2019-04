Trumbull High defeated the Stamford Black Knights, 3-0 (25-14, 25-13 and 25-11) on Friday.

Coack Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles improved to 2-0 in the FCIAC They are 2-1 overall.

Maverick Grillo (7 kills, 10 aces and 1 block), Joe DeFusco (5 kills, 10 digs and 1 ace), Damian Raptopoulos (17 assists, 3 kills and 2 aces) and Kyle Zielinski (4 kills) led the victors.

The Eagles will face Danbury at home on Monday at 4 p.m.