Trumbull Community Women announce Tidy Up Trumbull event

Trumbull Community Women (TCW), has announced that Tidy-Up Trumbull, the annual event that gives town residents and businesses the opportunity to make a difference in beautifying parks, trails, roadsides, and parking areas, will be held this year on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Most of the work will be done on Saturday morning followed by a volunteer thank-you party starting at noon at the Twin Brooks Park Pavilion. All volunteers are welcome. Email or call Liz Thomas at 203-261-2644 or lizthomas413@sbcglobal.net.