Schools participate in Coding for a Cause Hackathon

On Saturday, March 23, Trumbull School District, in collaboration with Random Hacks of Kindness Junior, hosted a hackathon for social good at Madison Middle School. Students in grades 4-8 from all six elementary schools and both middle schools attended the event.

Students were put in groups of five with a volunteer from a local non-profit and a mentor from Scott Kaminski’s computer science classes at Trumbull High School. They worked together for seven hours to devise apps that addressed a range of problems facing local non-profits. This also was an opportunity to educate the participating students about the work of their organizations.

The non-profits that attended the event were BEI, ACE, Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band, Trumbull Touchdown Club, TPAUD, Trumbull Little League, Trumbull Food Pantry, Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer, Glorious Recovery, Trumbull Pisces, Save the Children, and The Trumbull Nature and Art Center.

This hackathon was made possible by funding from ACE and BEI. The students were fed all day through the generosity of the PTSA council and local businesses, such as Trumbull Pizza Company, Stop and Shop, J Bagels and Cafe, and Purdy Hill Bakery.