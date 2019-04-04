Police — Trumbull man found in woods with self-inflicted injuries, later dies

A local man was found in a wooded area of the Pequonnock River Trail on Wednesday, suffering from apparent self-inflicted injuries, and later died, police said Thursday.

Police said the 56-year-old man lived in the Old Town Road area of Trumbull. His identity was not released Thursday, pending next of kin notification.

The man was found lying on the ground, off the path, with apparent fatal self-inflicted injuries, according to a news release from Police Lt. Brian Weir.

Trumbull police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the Park Street entrance of the trail. Trumbull EMS also responded and provided immediate medical attention to the man before taking him to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“Current police investigation shows this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the safety of the public,” Weir said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.