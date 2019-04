Baseball: Trumbull remains unbeaten, defeats Bunnell

STRATFORD — Andrew Harvey allowed three hits and struck out seven batters when Trumbull High defeated Bunnell High 8-1 on Wednesday.

Luke Masiuk singled, doubled and scored three runs for coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles, now 3-0.

Chris Brown and Chris Briganti each singled and doubled.

Justin Herrera had an RBI double for Bunnell (1-1).

TRUMBULL 8, BUNNELL 1

Trumbull 012 122 0 8 9 1

Bunnell 000 001 0 1 3 1

Batteries: T- Andrew Harvey (W 1-0), Ben Micinilio (6) and Kevin Bruggeman

B- Honafius (L), Verkovod (5), Perry (6) and Herrera