Religious News

Easter for Kids program

The annual Easter for Kids program will be held at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2975 Nichols Ave., in Trumbull, on Sunday, April 7, from 2-4:30 p.m. The children of the community ages 3.5 to 11 are invited for an afternoon which includes crafts, recreation, snacks and jelly beans galore. The theme for the event is Easter is worth a hill of beans. Outdoor activities will be held, weather permitting. To register your child(ren), visit christredeemerct.org or call 203-378-1270.

George’s Hill support

George’s Hill, A Social Engagement Group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers will meet on Thursday, April 11, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30. The group meets the second Thursday of the month. To register, call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@snet.net or look for the registration form at unityhillucc.org. Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, can enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. Handicap-accessible bathrooms available.

Good Friday service

On Friday, April 19, at noon, the annual Good Friday service, sponsored by the Trumbull Interfaith Council, will be held at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Offering will benefit Trumbull Social Services. The Rev. M. Todd Shipley is host Pastor.

Holy Week and Easter schedule

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, announces the schedule for Holy Week and Easter. Everyone is welcome.

Mass for Palm Sunday will be on Saturday, April 13, at 4 and 7:15 p.m., and on Sunday, April 14, at 7:30, 9, 10:30 a.m., and noon.

Confessions will be heard on Tuesday, April 16, from 7- 9 p.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be offered during the same time.

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated on Holy Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m. Join us at 6:45 p.m., for an explanation of the symbols of the mass. Immediately following mass, Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the Repository will be available until midnight.

The Liturgy of the Passion and Death of the Lord will take place on Good Friday, April 19, at 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be offered at 6 p.m.

The Great Vigil of Easter will be celebrated at 8 p.m., on Holy Saturday, April 20.

Mass for Easter Sunday, April 21 will be celebrated at 8, 10 a.m., and noon. Note the special schedule.

For more information, call the parish office at 203-377-3133.

Easter Egg Hunt

Christ Episcopal Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Ave., will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 21, rain or shine. Have the kids bring their baskets and join in the church yard at 11:15 a.m. All are welcome to join at our worship services as well.

Weekly Sunday services at 8 a.m., (spoken service) and 10 a.m., (with music and church school). The Egg Hunt will immediately follow the 10 a.m. service.