Live theatrical performance at Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., announces a live theatrical performance by critically-acclaimed writer and performer Nancy Palmento Schuler on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.

The performance, Three Short Plays, was written by Schuler. The first is about two women who live in the same neighborhood in Waterbury during the war. The second is a tear-jerker about World War II. The third is a contemporary story about a couple caught in an elevator.

This is Schuler’s second appearance at the Trumbull Library. She has performed at universities, museums, theaters, libraries and community centers in Connecticut and New York City.

Free. Register online at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197 to guarantee a seat.