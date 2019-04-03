Local band C-Sides to perform in free concert at library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., has announced a performance by the local band C-Sides on Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m.

The C-Sides are a Trumbull, based rock n’ roll band that have been playing throughout the Northeast for the past decade. The band plays vintage and new classic and alternative classic rock n’ roll and rhythm and blues.

Band members include Jack Lynch, Chad Rhodes, Andy Carlson, Steve Werner, Pat Carlson, and Chuck O’Hara. Free.

To reserve seating, register online trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.