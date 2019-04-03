Boston Symphony cellist joins Alan Murchie for recital

Alan Murchie will be joined by cellist Owen Young for a recital of music for cello and piano on Sunday, April 7, at 4 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull.

Young is a member of the Boston Symphony and tours internationally with James Taylor. His program at Trinity includes music by Mendelssohn, Brahms, and Saint-Saëns.

Suggested donation at the door is $10. Ample parking in the lot between Trinity and the Nichols Library, 1734 Huntington Tpke. (Trumbull). The church is wheelchair accessible.

For more information, call 203-375-1503.