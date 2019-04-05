Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Through Friday, April 5

Artwork on display — The artwork of Jacky Fromentin is on display at the Trumbull Town Hall Gallery until Friday, April 5. Fromentin was born in Normandy and started his career as a chef where he apprenticed in Paris and became a chef at the prestigious Plaza Athene. He came to the States and attended the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and worked at several noted restaurants until he retired in 2010 to pursue his love of painting full time. His love of nature shows in his oil landscapes of places he has traveled.

Sunday, April 7

Take a virtual tour of Arlington National Cemetery; The History of Our Nation Set in Stone

— The Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., will host Carolyn Ivanoff, educator and independent historian, as she leads a virtual tour of Arlington National Cemetery, at 2 p.m.

Follow the history of Arlington from its humble origins during the Civil War as a burial place of necessity, to its current celebrity as the most prestigious cemetery in the United States. On the stones of Arlington our nation’s history can be read. Arlington’s green slopes, once the great antebellum plantation of the Custis & Lee families, shelter over 275,000 United States veterans from every war. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Through April 10

Free income tax preparation — For the tax year 2018, AARP Tax Aide certified volunteers will offer free income tax preparation at the Trumbull Senior Center from 9 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through April 10. Appointments are necessary. For appointments at the Senior Center, call 203-452-5199.

What To Bring: A copy of your 2017 tax return, social security statement, SSA 1099; all tax forms received for tax year 2017 (W2, 1099, etc.); end of year investment statements; documentation to support itemized deductions or credits claimed (medical, taxes, contributions, education expenses).

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is also offering free income tax preparation on Fridays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call: 203-452-5197 and ask for the Information Desk.

Saturday, April 13

Document shredding — Trumbull Community Women will once again sponsor a document shredding event to be held from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. This event has proved popular both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely. There is a limit of 10 boxes per person. The event is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

Bottles and cans redeemables drive — The Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band (THSGEMB), holds a redeemables drive the second Saturday of every month. Proceeds support the THSGEMB. The next redeemable drive will take place on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in front of Trumbull High School. Drop-off your bottles and cans and help support the Marching Band.

Saturday, April 20

Tidy Up Trumbull — Trumbull Community Women (TCW), has announced that Tidy-Up Trumbull, the annual event that gives town residents and businesses the opportunity to make a difference in beautifying parks, trails, roadsides, and parking areas, will be held this year from 9 a.m. until noon. TCW will supply gloves and trash bags. All volunteers are welcome and appreciated. Anyone wishing to participate, or if there are any questions, can email or call Liz Thomas at 203-261-2644 or lizthomas413@sbcglobal.net.

Easter egg and scavenger hunt — The Nichols Improvement Association’s (NIA) annual Easter egg and scavenger hunt will be held at 1773 Huntington Tpke. The scavenger hunt starts at 11:30 a.m. The egg hunt starts at 11:45 a.m. Check-in begins at 10:45 a.m. The egg hunt is separated by age groups up to 7-years. There will be face painting, DJ, food truck to buy lunch and a raffle for moms. Registration is required. Note that the scavenger hunt space is limited. In-person pre-registration is on Thursday, April 4, from 4-7 p.m., at the NIA Starkweather House. No need to check-in on the day of the event if you come to pre-registration. The event is free to members (membership can be renewed on line or at the membership table). Non-members may participate for $8. Each participant must also bring six pre-filled eggs in order to receive a participation bracelet for the events. Eggs must be accompanied by the drop-off registration form available on niatrumbull.org. Drop-off registration starts on April 5, and go until Wednesday, April 17, at 2:30 p.m . Contact Laura Bouffard-Dooley, event chair, at ljbee2001@gmail.com for questions.

By Friday, April 26

$1,000 scholarship — Trumbull Community Women has announced that it will award a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Trumbull. The recipient will be chosen based on their dedication, the exceptional time and effort expended in volunteering activities, and the subject content of an essay, not to exceed 500 words. To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be graduating from high school in June 2019 or have graduated at the end of the fall academic grading period. They must be a resident of the town of Trumbull at the time of application. They must also plan to be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate in a college, university or vocational-technical-trade school in the fall of 2019. The application is available online at the TCW website: trumbullcommunitywomen.wordpress.com. All applications must be submitted online by Friday, April 26.

Sunday, April 28

Radio Ranch Country Western Band — The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Radio Ranch, CT’s premier Country Western Band, at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets: $5. For tickets or more information, call 203-452-5065.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Matt Smith and Joe Calcasola, Radio Ranch has developed into one of the most diverse and exciting Country dance bands in the Northern CT/ Springfield MA. area. With deep roots in early rock and rockabilly music, Radio Ranch cannot be defined as strictly a line dance sound machine. The result can be as eclectic, or popular as the audience dictates, and get up on the dance floor.

Saturday, May 11

Bottles and cans redeemables drive — The Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band (THSGEMB), holds a redeemables drive the second Saturday of every month. Proceeds support the THSGEMB. The next redeemable drive will take place on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in front of Trumbull High School. Drop-off your bottles and cans and help support the Marching Band.

Sunday, May 19

Celebrity Divas-impersonation — The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Dixie, in a Celebrity Divas-impersonation revue on Sunday, May 19, 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull. The cabaret features male impersonators, performing as Barbara Streisand, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Cher, with live singing, lip syncing and a bit of comedy and dancing. For ages 21 and over. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshment. Tickets are $5.

Call the Arts Commission office at 203-452-5065 for tickets and reservations.

Saturday, June 1

TYA 50th anniversary celebration — The Trumbull Youth Association (TYA), has announced its upcoming 50th anniversary, celebrating this event by presenting a concert featuring alumni and current members who will perform musical numbers from some of the past performances. This concert will be held on Saturday, June 1, at the Trumbull High School auditorium. Past TYA alumni, current members and anyone interested in volunteering can contact us at trumbullyouth@gmail.com. For more information, visit trumbullyouth.org.

Tuesday-Thursday, June 25-27

Upcoming trip — The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256. The Fabulous Finger Lakes, Canandaigua, N.Y. Deluxe motorcoach, two nights at Ramada Plaza Hotel, five meals, sightseeing includes cruise on Erie Canal, Corning Museum of Glass and more sightseeing trips. Price $561 double, and $691 single. Deposit $200 by April 2, and balance by May 7. Insurance available. Trip flier upon request.

Until Wednesday, July 31

Toiletries collection — Trumbull Community Women has announced a new project for its Giving Tree, located in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. They are collecting toiletries to be distributed at the Mercy Learning Center in Bridgeport through end of July. Toiletries needed are shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap and deodorant.

Tuesday July 9

Upcoming trip — The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256. The Delaney House, Holyoke, MA. All-you-can-eat lobster. Includes: Buffet menu of lobster, variety of salads, haddock, chicken, pork, dessert and beverage. Entertainment: John Timpanelli, singer and comedian. Price $105, deposit $25 upon reservation and balance due June 7.

Monday, Aug. 12

Upcoming trip — The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256. Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville, CT. Tribute show, Together Again recreates the magic of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers as these two seasoned professionals deliver the songs of Kenny and Dolly’s Real Love Tour. Includes: Coffee and donuts on arrival and a lunch served family-style. Price $99, deposit $25 upon reservation and balance due July 11.

ONGOING

Trumbull Animal Group seeking new members — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is looking for new members. To become a member, send a check for $20 to Trumbull Animal Group, P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. TAG will be holding a new volunteer orientation every third Saturday and for anyone who wants to become a dog walker. Meet at 10:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road. For any questions or more information, email info.trumbullanimalgroup@gmail.com.

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

2019 Secret Garden Tour — The Nichols Garden Club, which recently hosted its 2018 Secret Garden Tour, is presently on the lookout for interesting gardens to showcase in 2019. The club looks for a variety of styles, including perennial flower gardens, period gardens, organic gardens, Japanese style gardens or any garden with pretty features, such as a pond, fountain, pool, pergola or outdoor kitchen. Gardens from Trumbull, Shelton and Stratford have been showcased on past tours. If you have a garden that you would like to be considered for the 2019 tour, which takes place in July, contact the club at nicholsgarden@gmail.com or call 203-590-2232 for additional information.

Free DVD rentals — The Trumbull Library has eliminated the $1 DVD rental fee in an effort to increase in the usage of the collection. There will still be a $1 per day fine for overdue DVDs.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets are available for purchase in our new office located at 366 Church Hill Road, in the new administration building. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Meditation classes — Lunch Hour Meditation sessions are offered on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., at noon or 1 p.m. Conducted by Community Mindfulness Project (CMP), the sessions are appropriate for both new and experienced meditators. Participants will be seated during the session and no special clothing or equipment is required. Free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St, Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers. Recycling cell phones helps the environment by saving energy, conserving natural resources and keeping reusable materials out of landfills. Collection boxes in Trumbull are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, and Gioves.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances. The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m. For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Young Adult Support Group – A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to mjvasquezphd@gmail.com or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail dfife@benchmarkquality.com.

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at DamselsInDivorce@aol.com.

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.