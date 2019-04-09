Binge and Repeat: ‘The OA’ returns with a twist

Netflix recently gifted viewers with a second season of “The OA,” more than two years after it originally aired. Fans of “The OA” must be rejoicing to learn what happened after the abrupt and disjointed finale at the end of season one.

A quick recap of season one; Prairie Johnson returns home seven years after her disappearance, but the circumstances of her homecoming leave many scratching their heads over her story. Prairie who was blind, can see and shares a ludicrous sounding story about being held captive underground for seven years while a man repeatedly killed her and her fellow captees to study near death experiences. It was in her prison that she gained her new name, the OA (the original angel) and a strange understanding of the universe. Prairie shares her story with the teens in the neighborhood and teaches them the movements she claims will heal a dying person, movements the kids do to distract a school shooter in their cafeteria when Prairie is tragically shot.

In season two, viewers find themselves watching the characters in a different dimension as they try to figure out what happened and prevent more tragedies. The second season, much like the first is visually stimulating, but this season doesn’t rely on celestial or far out imagery to carry the story. The compelling narrative unfurling in this new dimension is enough to captivate viewers. Prairie finds out what her life could have been like if she hadn’t experienced the accident that blinded her as a child, the life she would have had if she had been able to grow up in Russia with her father. Of course, not all is well in this dimension and Prairie teams up with a Karim, a private investigator, to figure out how she’s involved in this new danger. The kids from season one return and struggle with their grief over losing the OA. And luckily for viewers the new season eases many of the questions audiences were left with at the end of the first season.

Two seasons of “The OA” are available on Netflix. Viewers might also enjoy the compelling stories and visuals found in “Sense 8,” also available on Netflix.