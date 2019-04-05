Take a virtual tour of Arlington National Cemetery

The Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., will host Carolyn Ivanoff, educator and independent historian, as she leads a virtual tour of Arlington National Cemetery, on Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m.

Follow the history of Arlington from its humble origins during the Civil War as a burial place of necessity, to its current celebrity as the most prestigious cemetery in the United States. On the stones of Arlington our nation’s history can be read. Arlington’s green slopes, once the great antebellum plantation of the Custis & Lee families, shelter over 275,000 United States veterans from every war.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.