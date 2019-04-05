Book Nook Sale and more events at the Trumbull libraries

Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Friends of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop for books, DVDs, CDs and more.

The C-Sides Concert — Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. We are thrilled to host this local band. Registration suggested.

Three Short Plays — Tuesday, April 9, 6:30 p.m. Written and performed by Nancy Schuler. Details online. Registration suggested.

Children’s

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, April 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club — Tuesday, April 9, 6:45 p.m. Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend and enjoy playing chess. Drop-in.

Fairchild-Nichols Branch

Stargazing Party — All ages. Monday, April 8, 7 p.m. Explore the night sky thanks to the telescopes that are being provided by the Westport Astronomical Society. Details online. Registration suggested.

Fairchild Children’s

Butterflies — Ages 1-2. Monday, April 8, 11 a.m. Movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesdays, April 9, 10:30 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids moving. Drop-in.

Spring Wood Blocks — Ages 5 and up. Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. Come and create a unique and colorful wooden spring flower. Registration required.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online. 203-452-5197.