Baseball: Trumbull slugs way past No. 1 Prep

It was not ideal weather to hit baseballs with temperatures in the low 40s and a biting wind blowing throughout most of the game.

Someone forgot to tell the Trumbull baseball team.

The Eagles pounded out 13 hits, beating No. 1 ranked Fairfield Prep 9-3 Monday afternoon.

Eight of the nine Trumbull starters collected hits and six different players scored runs as nobody was left out of the fun.

“We struggled last year with getting big hits, but I think, now that we are all seniors, we are all on the same page and we all know our roles,” Trumbull shortstop Chris Brown said. “We just move guys along and get runs on the board. Last year, we were kind of top heavy in our lineup and we didn’t get a lot of good pitches, but now, if you walk us, there are guys behind them picking them up and scoring runs.”

Brown smoked a two-run home run to dead center field in the fourth inning and said, even on a cold day, it felt terrific.

“It’s definitely not a great day to hit, it’s a little cold,” Brown said. “That felt good. I got a pitch I liked and I hit it well. It was a curveball that hung up a little and I took advantage of it. We came out with the win, that’s the most important thing for us.”

Leading 2-1, Trumbull (2-0) was sparked by Brown’s homer in the fourth after an error on a fly ball to right with two outs allowed Kevin Bruggeman to get to third and Tim Lojko to score.

Trumbull would add two more in the fifth and two in the sixth, opening up the lead.

Lojko, the No. 9 hitter, was on base four times with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI while leadoff hitter Hance had two hits and three RBI.

Trumbull starter Justin Nyarady picked up the win, pitching into the sixth inning.