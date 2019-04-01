Trumbull police arrest second teen in false sex assault case

Trumbull police have arrested a second teen in connection with an apparent attempt to frame a man for sexual assault.

Hannah Pleines, 18, of Southington, was charged with making a false statement, interfering with police, and falsely reporting an incident. Pleines was arrested March 26. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

She and a friend, Tatyana Gable, 18, of Hamden, allegedly told officers they had contacted a man on the “Meet Me” app who had agreed to meet them in the parking lot of Westfield mall on August 20, 2018. Gable then called police and reported that the man had sexually assaulted Pleines, police said.

Officers later contacted the man accused of the assault, and he denied sexually assaulting the teen.

Police said they took the two teens to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where Pleines was examined for a sexual assault. Later, while the alleged victim was alone with officers, police said, she admitted that she had not been sexually assaulted. She claimed Gable had convinced her to make the false claim. Pleines and the man had engaged in sexual acts, but the acts were consensual, police said. Gable was arrested February 28 and charged with making a false statement, interfering with police and falsely reporting an incident. She is currently being held in lieu of $2,500 bond for court April 3.

Police said they were later contacted by Meriden police, who said they were investigating Gable for allegedly making three false sex assault claims to that department. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Tatiana Messina, who called the allegations “unsettling,” later said Gable has also been accused of making false sex assault allegations in New Haven, North Haven, East Haven, Southington, Middletown and Meriden.

Staff writer Daniel Tepfer contributed to this story.