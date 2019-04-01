Booth Hill School competes in Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

A team of fourth graders from Booth Hill Elementary School competed in the 40th annual Connecticut Odyssey of the Mind (OM) tournament on Saturday, March 16, at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. Presenting their solution to the OM problem with a script they wrote themselves and using a set they built, they finished second in Connecticut, securing their place to compete in the world finals at Michigan State University Wednesday, May 22 through Saturday, May 25.

Odyssey of the Mind is a multidivision, international creative problem-solving competition focusing on skills such as: Creative thinking, problem solving, independence, and team building. Millions of students have competed since OM began in 1979. OM challenges are based on ideas that are influenced by science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics; as well as critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork.

The team from Booth Hill School will be representing Trumbull. Coaches Samantha and Keith Klain have seen the team’s skills and confidence developed in this program serve them well. The team also was awarded the Jill Riggles Award for achieving the highest score on their spontaneous problem in their division.

To compete in the World Finals, the team needs to raise $15,000 to cover the cost of shipping materials to the competition, room, board, and travel. Anyone who would like to sponsor the team or contribute to their travel costs, can call 203-997-1325. To make a donation directly go to their GoFundMe page: gofundme.com/booth-hill-odyssey-of-the-mind-201.