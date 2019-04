Softball: Mackenzie Bruggerman slugs Trumbull past Westhill

STAMFORD — Mackenzie Bruggerman was 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead a 14-hit attack when Trumbull High defeated Westhill, 11-1, to open the season.

Emily Gell struck out seven and scattered five hits for coach Jacqui Sheftz’s Eagles, who will visit Seymour High today at 4:15.

Ava Dunn hit a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

Julia Huzi, Gell and Jenna Duffy each had two hits.

For Westhill, Maddy Batustia, Kristen Hallinan each hit a double.

TRUMBULL 11, WESTHILL 1

Trumbull 3222020=11 14 1

Westhill 0000010= 1 5 0

Trumbull 1-0; Westhill 0-1

Trumbull: Emily Gell (1-0) & Cassi Barbato

Westhill: Olivia Butler (0-1) & Kristen Hallinan