The Ladies 9-Hole League begins play on Thursday mornings beginning April 18 at Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull.

A membership meeting will take place on Thursday, April 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the Miklus Center at Tashua Knolls.

For more information or application, please contact Peggy Gettig, pgettig@hotmail.com or call 203-255-8833.

New members will be required to have a GHIN handicap.