Bowling: Double sessions for Tashua’s Tuesday League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League met twice last week, on March 26 and again in a make-up session in March 27, at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

On March 26, Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) increased its first-place lead to 15 points over Team 17 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Dave Farrington, Ray Saksa).

Team 16 also set a new season-high team scratch series with 2197.

John Campbell bowled the high scratch single game of 247 and the individual with handicap game of 297.

Bob Fleming bowled the high three game scratch series of 641.

Ray Boratko bowled the series with handicap of 817.

On March 27, Team 16 saw its first-place lead reduced to four points over Team 17.

Manny Cabral did it all, bowling the high scratch single game of 256, the individual with handicap game of 287, the high three game scratch series of 670 and the series with handicap of 763.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 192.82.

Angelo Cordone is at 192.48 and Jay Tyler is at 192.19.