Bowling: Tashua Knolls’ Team 20 in first by three points

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on March 29 saw a tight race continue with Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke) in first place by three points over Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone).

Henry Giller bowled the high individual scratch game of 237.

Mark Paskus bowled the high individual game with handicap of 299.

Rich Schwam bowled the three game scratch series of 643.

Bob Sadowski bowled the series with handicap of 782.

Rich Schwam is the league’s individual high average leader at 204.72.

Bob Beck at 194.72 and John Verdeschi is at 192.12.