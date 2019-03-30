Girls lacrosse: Trumbull wins in OT on Grant’s sixth goal

MONROE — Trumbull High’s chance to force overtime in the final seconds rang off the post and it appeared, momentarily, that Masuk High would escape with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

But a foul on the play gave Trumbull’s Callan Vaughn a second free position shot in the final six seconds. She cashed in with just four ticks remaining on the scoreboard clock to set up an extra session.

That set the stage for Kiki Grant to finish her big day, and Trumbull’s late-game comeback from a three-goal deficit.

Grant’s sixth tally came 2:17 into the first three-minute overtime and gave the Eagles a dramatic 12-11 win.

Not a bad way to begin the season.

“They picked themselves up after getting rid of an advantage,” Trumbull coach Jess McKinney said of her team’s resiliency. “The energy is definitely tangible right now. The fight was there and it’s really encouraging to have the fight. When you have that you can do anything.”

Trumbull led 7-5 at halftime, only to see the Panthers score four unanswered goals to seize a two-goal edge of their own by the middle stages of the second half.

Masuk answered Trumbull’s eighth goal, and first after the break, with two more for an 11-8 lead with 7:04 to play.

It remained a three-goal advantage until close to three minutes were left.

That’s when the Eagles began their comeback.

Vaughn finished a rush up the field with 3:08 to go, then assisted Alexandra Coppola with a back-door feed with 2:39 on the clock to make it 11-10.

The Panthers won the ensuing draw and ran 2:15 off the clock, before Trumbull’s defense forced a turnover to set up Vaughn’s clutch equalizer.

Masuk had the first chance of OT, but Trumbull goaltender Olivia Osterberg came up with a big stop leading to Nicole Devito assisting the winner.

As cool and composed as the Eagles seemed to be, this was finish that was every bit as nerve-racking for the winners as you might think.

“We were all shaking when we got on the field,” Grant said. “It was amazing. We came into the game knowing what we had to do.”

Grant was stellar with and without the ball in this contest.

“Kiki’s dedication to the sport and her work on and off the field is energizing for us. She played her heart out all over the field,” McKinney said. “Olivia Osterberg had big stops to change momentum.”

The Eagles received strong defensive play from Caroline SanAngelo, who marked Masuk scoring threat freshman Mary Henry, and limiting her to one goal.

Vaughn, a midfielder, was also strong defensively, as was defender/midfielder Jada Burton.

“I think it’s good to start a season off with a win. It should boost our confidence for the remaining games this season, and we’re one win closer to FCIACs and states,” Osterberg pointed out.

The Eagles won the draws in the first half and Masuk got the better of possession off draws after the break. Transition play led to the tying and winning goals.

“Transition was not our strength today, but we pulled off some good transitions to take care of the ball and get it to our offense,” McKinney said.

In addition to her double hat-trick performance, Grant had an assist, three draw controls and four ground ball scoops.

Vaughn had two goals, two assists and four draw controls.

Devito had three assists. Clare Siebold and Coppola each had one assist.

Julia Pagano had four goals to lead the Panthers.