Baseball: Charlie Pagliarini homers St. Joseph past Bethel

TRUMBULL — Charlie Pagliarini slugged a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning when St. Joseph opened its season with a 6-4 victory over Bethel High.

Pagliarini’s blast that cleared the fence in right-center field by a good 225-feet, led off a two-run rally for coach Jim Chaves’s club.

Jimmy Evans gave up a one-out hit in the seventh, before he ended the out-of-league opener with a strikeout.

Bethel, out of the South-West Conference, had tied the game at 6-all with an unearned run in the top of the sixth.

Evans looked to get out of the sixth-inning jam with a strike out and a fine play on a liner to Al Paolozzi in left field. George Viebrock dropped a two-out single into right, before an infield error allowed the tying run to score.

With two runners aboard, the left-handed Evans got the last out on a comebacker to the mound.

Bethel had threatened after one-out hits from Stefano DiMeglio and Shawn Sato in the fifth.

Cadet shortstop Carter Courbron dove to his left by the second base bag, then reached out to tag the base with his glove for the force out. Evans left runners on the corners with a strike out.

After Wildcat third baseman Nick Vieira accounted for two outs in the home fifth, and Evans was robbed of a base hit down the right field line, St. Joe’s came out swinging to open the sixth.

Pagliarini drilled his home run, and two outs later, Luke Kirby drew a walk off righty Jack Carraturo.

Vieira came on in relief to face Paolozzi, who lined a double toward the line in right field to plate Kirby for a 6-4 advantage.

Stephen Paolini and Jack Wallace drew walks to load the bases.

Bethel coach Ray Turek brought on left-handed Viebrock and he got Evans to fly out to deep center.