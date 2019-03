An unplayable field, mostly a soggy left side of the infield, forced the umpires to postpone No. 2 St. Joseph’s home game with No. 1 Masuk High on Saturday.

The top two teams in the 2019 GameTimeCT Preseason Top 10 Softball Poll, will play on Saturday, April 20.

Masuk went 27-0 and won the Class L title.

St. Joseph, the Class M champion, finished 23-4