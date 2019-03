Eric McCabe from Trumbull helped the Grey Highlands Hawks to a first-place finish in the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League.

Coach Brad Tichbourne’s Hawks from Ontario completed the season 36-7-1.

They lost in the second round of the playoffs.

McCabe, a Trumbull High product, finished with three goals and 19 assists in 30 games with 125 penalty minutes.

He was named top defenseman at the team banquet.