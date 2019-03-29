Swimming: Pisces send 13 to state championships

The Trumbull Pisces sent four swimmers to the Connecticut Short Course Seniors Championships and nine swimmers to the Connecticut Short Course Age Group Championship.

The Pisces sent Liam Crecca, Rohit Gunda, Julia Nevins and Liz Stoelzel to the CT Senior Championships at Wesleyan College the weekend of Feb. 21.

Crecca (15) qualified for the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, 100- and 200-yard breaststroke, 100- and 200-yard backstroke and the 200-yard individual medley; Gunda (15) in the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle; Stoelzel (15) in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, and Nevins (16) in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard butterfly.

Crecca finished 15th in the 50 freestyle, setting the team record in the process. Stoelzel made it into the championship finals of the 50-free and Gunda finished 20th in the 1000-yard freestyle, also setting the team record.

Trumbull sent nine swimmers to the Connecticut Short Course Age Group Championships — championship for all 14 and under swimmers in Connecticut — over the weekend of March 14.

Qualifying for the Age Championships were Alexis Abellard, Ashmeen Batra, Norah Hampford, Sarah Johnson, Cameron Kosak, Raj Padda, Kristen Racicot, Soham Sarkar and Sri Vangeepuram.

Abellard (10) qualified for 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle; Batra (10) in the 50-yard breaststroke; Hampford (14) in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke; Johnson (11) in the 50-yard backstroke; Kosak (14) in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke and the 100- and 200-yard backstroke; Padda (14) in the 50- 100- 200- 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle, the 100- and 200-yard butterfly and the 100- and 200-yard backstroke; Racicot (12) in the 50- 100- 200- 500-yard freestyle, the 50- 100- and 200-yard breaststroke, the 50- and 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard individual medley; Soham (10) in the 50-yard backstroke and Vangeepuram (14) in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke.

The Pisces finished 35th overall in the state, with Abellard 37th in her age group. Raj Padda finished 50th, while breaking the team records in 500 free and the 200-yard backstroke. Kosak finished 63rd, while resetting his own team record in the 100- yard backstroke. Racicot finished 12th in the state, while breaking the Pisces’ records in 500 free and the 50-yard butterfly.