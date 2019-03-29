Trumbull police to crack down on texting and driving

The Trumbull Police Department is encouraging drivers to put down the phone and remember: “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.”

In support of April’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Trumbull Police will be collaborating with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from April 11 to April 15, for the national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” high-visibility enforcement effort. The goal of the campaign is to step up enforcement efforts to catch distracted drivers and enforce distracted-driving laws.

Beginning April 11, residents will see increased law enforcement efforts, as officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone who is caught texting and driving.

“If you text and drive, you will pay,” said Lt. Brian Weir. “When you drive, you have one responsibility: Drive safely and responsibly. Do the right thing—put your phone away when you get behind the wheel.”

If a driver’s attention is anywhere other than on the road, they are driving distracted, and are dangerous, Weir said.

“Save yourself the embarrassment and expense of getting pulled over,” Weir said. “In addition, you just may save someone’s life.”

Follow these steps for a safe driving experience:

“If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

“Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

“Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving. Cell phone use can be habit-forming. Are you struggling to not text and drive? Put the cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive at your destination.