The St. Theresa’s 3rd grade Parish basketball team won the D-League Girls Suburban League Tournament Championship. Team members (front row) are Ashlyn Delaney, Kelly Lungi and Samantha Russo; (second row) Francesca DiMarco, Charlotte Manuel, assistant coach Frank DiMarco, Lia Solustri, Gianna Holinko, Ava Buswell, Veronica Buckley, Harper Delaney and head coach Traci Sacco.