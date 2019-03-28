Programs for March and April at the Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

March

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, March 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $15 members; $20 non-members. Checks only. RSVP.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, March 29, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our March birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

New Bingo and 50/50 Raffle — Friday, March 29, 1 p.m. 10 games played; $1 for the first two cards; $1 each additional card. All cash prizes. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare and Right at Home. RSVP

April

Caregiver Support Group — Monday, April 1, Monday, April 22, 2 p.m. Are you caring for a loved one? Join this group and share your feelings in a safe environment among others who are going through the same experiences. You can learn about resources, caregiving strategies and other valuable tools to provide support. Most importantly, you’ll find out that you’re not alone. To RSVP, call Ashley at 203-452-5135.

Wellness Talk with Michi — Friday, April 5, 11:30 a.m. Michi, a Rite Aid Wellness Ambassador, will be hosting a Wellness Talk session. The topic is Spring Allergies. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP

Vic Casaretti returns — Portraying British Major John Andre, The Gallant Spy, Monday, April 8, 1 p.m. Casaretti, known for his many historical performances as James Monroe, PT Barnum, David Crockett, and Benedict Arnold, brings British Major John Andre to life. Come and listen to him tell you about Andre’s life and his involvement in Arnold’s treason. RSVP

AARP Tax Aide — Appointments necessary. For the tax year 2018, AARP Tax Aide certified volunteers will offer free income tax preparation at the Trumbull Senior Center from 9 a.m.-noon each Wednesday from through April 10. For appointments at the Senior Center, call 203-452-5199. What to bring: A copy of your 2017 tax return, social security statement, SSA 1099; all tax forms received for tax year 2017 (W2, 1099, etc.); end of year investment statements; documentation to support itemized deductions or credits claimed (medical, taxes, contributions, education expenses).

Income tax preparation — The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is also offering free income tax preparation on Fridays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call: 203-452-5197 and ask for the Information Desk.

Family Feud — Wednesday, April 10, 10:30 a.m. Join us for a fun game of Family Feud with Utopia Home Care and Bridges by EPOCH. Call for more information and to RSVP.

HomeDance-Parkinson’s — Monday, April 15, 10:30 a.m. Join Kathleen Vanovitch, owner and president of Senior Helpers, for a high quality movement class designed specifically for participants with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Lunch and Learn — Putting Clinic and Golf Tips, Wednesday, April 17, 11:30 a.m. Former golf professional, Brian Augustine, returns to bring exciting golf tips. Bring your questions and enjoy learning something new. Sponsored by Connecticut In-Home Assistance. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Lunch and Learn — Stop the Bleed, Thursday, April 18, 1 p.m. Empower everyone to make a difference in an emergency by teaching basic techniques. Trauma is the leading killer for people 1-44 years of age. Learn what to do to help. Funding possible through Region 1 Emergency Planning Team and South West EMS Counsel Special Operations & Preparedness Committee. Lunch will be sponsored by the Watermark at 3030 Park. RSVP

Myths and Truths about Hospice Care — Wednesday, April 24, 10:30 a.m. If hospice is all about comfort, then why is it uncomfortable to talk about it? Join Janelle Kara Minar, Community Liaison from Caring Hospice Services, for a discussion about the myths and truths about hospice care. Refreshments will be served. RSVP

Caring for Your Loved One — Open to the Public. Monday, April 29, 10:30 a.m. Join Katie Regan, Care Manager from the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging, to learn more about the Connecticut Statewide Respite Care Program, National Family Caregiver Support Program, and Connecticut Home Care Program. Caregivers will learn how each program can help provide a break in the constant role of caregiving by providing either home care assistance and/or funding for adult day care Centers. RSVP