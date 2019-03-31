Schedule of upcoming bus trips

The following trips are sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256.

Wednesday, April 3 — Westchester Broadway Theatre, Newsies. A $25 deposit upon reservation and balance by Feb. 22. Price $107.

Tuesday-Thursday, June 25-27 — The Fabulous Finger Lakes, Canandaigua, N.Y. Deluxe motorcoach, two nights at Ramada Plaza Hotel, five meals, sightseeing includes cruise on Erie Canal, Corning Museum of Glass and more sightseeing trips. Price $561 double, and $691 single. Deposit $200 by April 2, and balance by May 7. Insurance available. Trip flier upon request.

Tuesday July 9 — The Delaney House, Holyoke, MA. All-you-can-eat lobster. Includes: Buffet menu of lobster, variety of salads, haddock, chicken, pork, dessert and beverage. Entertainment: John Timpanelli, singer and comedian. Price $105, deposit $25 upon reservation and balance due June 7.

Monday, Aug. 12 — Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville, CT. Tribute show, Together Again recreates the magic of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers as these two seasoned professionals deliver the songs of Kenny and Dolly’s Real Love Tour. Includes: Coffee and donuts on arrival and a lunch served family-style. Price $99, deposit $25 upon reservation and balance due July 11.