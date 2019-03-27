Town to residents: Take a hike (on April 10)

The Trumbull Health Department and First Selectman Vicki Tesoro are inviting residents to celebrate Move More Month on Wednesday, April 10 with a short walk around the Town Hall neighborhood. The walk will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Town Hall Courtyard, 5866 Main Street.

All residents, business owners, and employees are encouraged to join the town for a 30-minute walk for good health. No registration is necessary.

Move More Month is sponsored by the American Heart Association. It is a day to remind people about the health benefits of walking.

“Spring is in the air and there is no better time than now to start moving,” said Health Director Rhonda Capuano. “We encourage you to dust off your walking shoes and to join us for our third annual walk around the town.”

There are many benefits to physical activity. Cardiovascular exercise, such as walking, strengthens the heart and lungs, increasing overall fitness. It can:

Prevent or manage various conditions, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes;

Improve cholesterol levels;

Lower blood pressure;

Maintain a healthy weight;

Strengthen bones and muscles;

Improve balance and coordination.

The Trumbull Health Department encourages residents, business owners, and employees to join the walk for good health on April. Walking route maps are available on the Health Department page of the town website, trumbull-ct.gov/THD.

For more information on the benefits of walking visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.