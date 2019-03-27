Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 28-April 3, 2019

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, March 28-April 3, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance March 14 Public Hearing

12:20 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance March 14 meeting

12:40 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority March 19 meeting

1:05 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning March 20 meeting

5:30 a.m. — First Selectman’s 2019 State of the Town Address

6:20 a.m. — Govt: Senior Citizens Commission March 22 meeting

7:15 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration Committee March 25 meeting

8 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance March 26 Budget Hearing

4 p.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Committee March 26 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education March 26 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority March 27 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee March 27 meeting

