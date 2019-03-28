Nichols Improvement Association holds membership drive

All residents of Nichols should have received a letter in the mail by now with an update on 2018 activities and events. With more than 529 members last year and generous contributions, the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) was able to make significant improvements to Starkweather House and maintain/enhance the 42 acres of property as part of the gateway to Nichols.

Reach out to your neighbors, new and returning, so that we can reach 600 members in 2019. Membership not only provides for ongoing property maintenance and activities, but it also comes with discounts to activities, the ability to reserve Starkweather House at a special rate, and the free summer annual picnic in September. Membership can be paid on line at niatrumbull.org or mailed in to membership chair, Nicole Polly, NIA, 1773 Huntington Turnpike.

Since the NIA is a volunteer organization, they are constantly looking for new volunteers to help run activities and even join the Executive Board. If you are interested in getting involved, contact the President, Richard Cerniglia at richardpcerniglia@gmail.com.