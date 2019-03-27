School News

Weekly drop-in roller skating

Drop-in roller skating will continue at Middlebrook Elementary School, 220 Middlebrook Ave., on Friday afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m, through Friday, April 26.

Residents are invited to come and roller skate in the gymnasium. Roller skates are limited in number and only children’s sizes. For ages 5 and up. Residents must bring picture ID with proof of residency.

No instruction is provided. Program will not take place during school cancellations, early dismissals, or school holidays.

Frenchtown School

The Kindness Club continues our #Unselfie movement. We have decided to spread UNSELFISH behavior in our school. We have a large bulletin board in the main lobby titled: #UNSELFIE. Students who exhibit unselfish behaviors – thinking of others before themselves – can join our bulletin board by being nominated by a staff member.

Kindergarten orientation for parents of incoming kindergarten students who have been registered for the 2019-2020 school year will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 9 a.m. Letters were sent home. If you did not receive a letter, call the school to make sure we have received your registration.

The next PTA meeting will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m.

Frenchtown’s Art Show will be on Tuesday, April 2, from 5-7 p.m. Flyers were sent home.

Grade 3 and 4 students have been invited to apply to the Barnum Festival’s Tom Thumb and Lavinia Warren contest to represent Frenchtown. Applications were sent home and are due back to Frenchtown no later than Wednesday, April 3.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well. Next meeting at InSports will be on Wednesday, April 3.

The Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be on Thursday and Friday, May 9 and 10. More information will be sent home.

All students K-5 are invited to participate in the Trumbull Elementary School District Final Marathon Mile on Sunday, May 19, at the Trumbull High School track. We kicked off our independent running Mileage Club for grades 2-5 last October by running together on the back playground track at recess and jotting down student mileage on their Lap Tracker handouts in the classroom. Outdoor recess is a great time to wear sneakers to school, run at recess and look at your Lap Trackers to see if you are getting close to logging a full marathon (26.2 miles.). Thirteen laps on the playground track is one mile). Sign-ups were sent home.