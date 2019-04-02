Easter egg and scavenger hunt pre-registration starts April 4

The Nichols Improvement Association’s annual Easter egg and scavenger hunt will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 1773 Huntington Tpke. The scavenger hunt starts at 11:30 a.m., on the back deck of Starkweather House. The egg hunt starts at 11:45 a.m., at the gazebo. Check-in begins at 10:45 a.m.

The egg hunt is separated by age groups up to 7-years. There will be face painting, DJ, food truck to buy lunch and a raffle for moms.

In-person pre-registration is on Thursday, April 4, from 4-7 p.m., at the NIA Starkweather House.

The event is free to members (membership can be renewed online or at the membership table). Non-members may participate for $8.

Each participant must bring six pre-filled eggs. Eggs must be accompanied by the drop-off registration form available on niatrumbull.org. Drop-off registration starts on April 5, and goes until Wednesday, April 17, at 2:30 p.m .

Contact Laura Bouffard-Dooley, event chairwoman, at ljbee2001@gmail.com for questions.

